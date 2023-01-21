Mercedes-Benz to launch global branded high-power charging network, starting in North America

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch a global high-power charging network across North America, Europe, China and other key markets. The charging network will begin to be built this year in the US and Canada, followed by other regions around the globe. The aim is to have the complete network in place before the end of the decade when Mercedes-Benz intends to go all-electric wherever market conditions allow.

The Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network will significantly enhance customers’ charging experience, accelerate the journey toward the all-electric future and create a global infrastructure asset with future value-creation potential.

The locations of the Mercedes-Benz charging hubs will be in key cities and urban population centers, close to major arteries and convenient retail and service destinations, including participating Mercedes-Benz dealership sites.

The company believes this strategic move will significantly enhance the usability and convenience of its new generation of electric vehicles, differentiate the Mercedes-Benz ownership experience and accelerate the EV transformation.

The charging network will focus first on Mercedes-Benz customers, who will enjoy preferential access via a reservation function and other benefits. However, it will also be open to drivers of all other brands with compatible technology. This comprehensive initiative, alongside ongoing support for shared networks such as IONITY, aims to drive global adoption of electric mobility.

By 2027, a network totalling more than 400 hubs across North America with more than 2,500 high-power chargers will offer a premium, sustainable and reliable charging experience.