Vancouver International Auto Show set to return in 2022

The Vancouver International Auto Show will mark its much-anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre West (VCC) in March 2022, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As British Columbia gradually moves ahead with its reopening plan, COVID-19 event restrictions have been lifted, allowing for full capacity at venues such as the VCC for double-vaccinated attendees.

The organizers plan to ensure the strictest compliance with provincial health orders and prioritize the health and safety of all visitors and participants throughout the event.

The Vancouver International Auto Show (March 23-27, 2022) has always been a showcase for new technology and the 2022 edition will continue this time-honoured tradition, highlighting the absolute latest in new vehicle developments, advanced vehicle safety systems, electric vehicles to charging advancements and new ways for fans and exhibitors to participate and celebrate some of the best the automotive industry has to offer.

“After detailed planning and in-depth discussions with our valued partners, we are extremely excited to welcome back visitors to the Vancouver International Auto Show,” said Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC (NCDA), which also presents the annual Show. “This has been a few years coming, so we are finally counting down the days until we can welcome guests to the Show, which will spotlight a host of new models, features and other exciting developments in the industry.”

The event will feature the largest electric and advanced technology showcase in the history of the Auto Show. An EVerything EV exhibit will include a display of EVs from the world’s most important manufacturers, technology displays, electric charging displays and information, test drives of a wide range of electric vehicles, as well as a stage featuring leading experts, panellists and industry specialists to provide consumers with the latest related to this fast-moving sector.

For more detailed information about the March 23-27, 2022 Vancouver Auto Show and its many features, visit www.VancouverInternationalAutoShow.com, which will be updated with new developments over the coming months.