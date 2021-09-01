It’s official: all-new Morgan 3 Wheeler in the works

The Morgan Motor Company has confirmed an all-new three-wheeled vehicle will replace its outgoing Morgan 3 Wheeler.

Having previously stated “The Morgan 3 Wheeler will return,” the official announcement of a new model marks the beginning of the next chapter in the story of Morgan’s three-wheeled vehicles.

A name for the new three-wheeled model is not confirmed, but according to Morgan, “it will be defined by an all-new design and significant engineering advancements.” In particular, the vehicle will take inspiration from the many owners of the outgoing model, who have embraced adventure travel, touring and journeying to all corners of the globe.

Whilst many details on the new model are yet to be announced, the use of an internal combustion engine can be confirmed. Specifically, a naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder Ford engine, which continues the company’s long-standing use of Ford powerplants.

Orders for the previous Morgan 3 Wheeler—which started production in 2011—closed at the beginning of 2021, with production of these vehicles taking place throughout the year. This includes the final 33 P101 cars, which saw several cosmetic enhancements to celebrate the end of the model’s highly successful 10-year production run.

“The outgoing 3 Wheeler was adored by customers and enthusiasts alike, and will inspire this next generation,” said Steve Morris, chairman and CEO of Morgan Motor Company. “The upcoming model is an all-new ground-up design and the first whole vehicle programme to be completed under the stewardship of Investindustrial. Morgan’s team of engineers and designers have considered everything that the company has learnt from the decade of building and selling the previous model. We look forward to sharing more about this exciting new vehicle in due course.”

Morgan’s three wheelers date back to the founding of the company in 1909, when its founder, HFS Morgan, built a three-wheeled vehicle to transport him around the Malvern Hills. It immediately proved popular and spawned many variants over the coming decades. In fact, it wasn’t until nearly 30 years into the firm’s history that it would start producing four-wheeled cars.