Nissan’s all-new Z makes world debut

Nissan revealed the all-new 2023 Z sports car in a global broadcast from Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse on August 17, about five miles from where the original 1970 Datsun 240Z made its world debut in October 1969.

While the six previous generations of Nissan’s iconic sports car all offered numeric designations, the long-awaited redesign will be known in North America simply by just one letter—Z.

The 2023 Z offers a sleek exterior with a silhouette that shows respect for the original model’s long hood and low rear stance.

Inside, the driver-centric cockpit includes a 12.3-inch customizable racing-inspired meter display, available leather-appointed sports seats and 8-speaker Bose® audio system.

All 2023 Nissan Z models are equipped with a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine and choice of 6-speed manual transmission with motorsports-inspired Exedy® high-performance clutch, or a new 9-speed automatic transmission with aluminum paddle shifters.

The 2023 Z is offered in Sport and Performance grade levels and a special “Proto Spec” edition, which is limited to 240 units.

