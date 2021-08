The final chapter in the age of the combustion engine for Lotus will be its Emira, slated for release around the world in 2022. Pronounced ‘Eh-meer-ah’, the word features in numerous ancient languages and often translates as ‘commander’ or ‘leader’.

The Emira will be powered by an AMG turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine from the performance division of Mercedes-Benz.

Hope to see this at future Vancouver ABFMs, joining its Elise, Exige and Evora forebearers.