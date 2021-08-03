

Roger Atkins ’ (founder of Electric Vehicles Outlook ) has produced a 40-minute documentary, which looks at the future of Motorsport in the electric age.

Inspired by the coverage of Formula One in the Netflix Drive to Survive series, Atkins seeks to reveal the bigger picture aspect of what motorsport is all about.

Atkins suggests that when it comes to the shift to electrification, we should avoid ‘throwing the baby out with the bath water.’ He opines that the quest to maximize efficiencies in multiple applications outside of racing is well within the grasp of F1 tech powerhouses and they can therefore be utilized to be part of the solution and not be seen as simply part of the problem.