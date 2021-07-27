Hagerty Garage + Social expands to Canada, opens Toronto clubhouse and storage facility for car enthusiasts

Hagerty, the world’s largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles, has opened a premium clubhouse and car storage facility, Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto, which follows the openings of clubhouse locations in Chicago, Delray Beach and New York.

The Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto marks the company’s first location to open in Canada and will serve as a central gathering place for the local collector car community in the Greater Toronto Area.

Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto offers members automotive related services and experiences—including driving tours, track days, test-drive events and more.

The Burlington-based facility will provide climate-controlled, dust-free storage for 200 classic, collector, and exotic cars and motorcycles, along with a state-of-the-art clubhouse.

“Car enthusiasts and collectors consistently tell us that they want premium storage for their beloved cars as well as more opportunity to meet, interact and share their passion with others,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “That’s why Hagerty Garage + Social exists.”

Members of Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto will have access to an array of amenities at the facility, including a Scotch and cigar lounge, a bar, restaurant, a 32-seat cinema, golf simulators, four virtual racing simulators and meeting spaces.

Social memberships are also available for those who do not have a vehicle to store but are eager to be part of the community. Social members may attend all events organized by the clubhouse and, like storage members, have access to any Hagerty Garage + Social location across North America.

Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto will occupy the former PMC Club space, welcoming nearly 90 existing members on day one.

The new Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto facility is open to members and available for tours at 1220 Corporate Drive, Burlington, ON.

The clubhouse is open Wednesday through Sunday and will allow 24/7 access for members by appointment.