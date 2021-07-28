Petersen Auto Museum hosts second virtual car week August 12-14, 2021

The Petersen Automotive Museum will host its second annual virtual car week, featuring historic content, unseen garage tours, exclusive interviews, event livestreams, and celebrity car meets, from August 12-14, 2021.
Following is the schedule of events, premiering live daily for three hours starting at 11am PST on the Petersen YouTube channel:
Thursday, August 12
-
- Tour of the Pima Air Museum, one of the premier historical aircraft museums in the world
- International garage tour featuring Kay Hafner Germany
- DMC factory tour
- DMC 30-year celebration, exploring the storied history of DMC and touching on a cultural icon with Bob Gale
- Audrain Auto Museum private tour with host and CEO Donald Osborne
Friday, August 13
-
- Future of Collecting livestream hosted by Bonhams with prolific collectors and industry leaders Philip Sarofim, McKeel Hagerty, Miles Collier, John Shirley and Chip Conner
- Tour of the Lyon Air Museum, featuring authentic aircraft, rare vehicles and related memorabilia, with emphasis on World War II
- Collection tour featuring real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin
- History of the EB110 with Petersen Chief Historian Leslie Kendall
- Garage tour featuring notable collector Anne Brockinton Lee
Saturday, August 14 – Petersen Concours
-
- Bob Petersen mini documentary, exploring his initial publishing of Hot Rod magazine to his current legacy of the Petersen Automotive Museum
- Garage tour featuring legendary customizer and fabricator Gene Winfield
- Garage tour featuring Aaron Weiss, co-founder of San Marino Motor Classis
- Tour of the Nissan Heritage Collection, which houses hundreds of trucks, cars and concept vehicles ranging from the company’s inception to the latest decade
- British-themed event featuring Jaguar, looking back at the design philosophy of the iconic E-type and its evolution into the F-type
- Interview with Donald Osborne, who gives his unique perspective about the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
- Influencer Virtual Concours featuring vehicles from Doug Demuro, Donut Media, Jeff Dunham and more
For more information about the Petersen Automotive Museum, please visit www.petersen.org/petersen-concours.