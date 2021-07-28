Petersen Auto Museum hosts second virtual car week August 12-14, 2021

The Petersen Automotive Museum will host its second annual virtual car week, featuring historic content, unseen garage tours, exclusive interviews, event livestreams, and celebrity car meets, from August 12-14, 2021.

Following is the schedule of events, premiering live daily for three hours starting at 11am PST on the Petersen YouTube channel:

Thursday, August 12

Tour of the Pima Air Museum, one of the premier historical aircraft museums in the world International garage tour featuring Kay Hafner Germany DMC factory tour DMC 30-year celebration, exploring the storied history of DMC and touching on a cultural icon with Bob Gale Audrain Auto Museum private tour with host and CEO Donald Osborne



Friday, August 13

Future of Collecting livestream hosted by Bonhams with prolific collectors and industry leaders Philip Sarofim, McKeel Hagerty, Miles Collier, John Shirley and Chip Conner Tour of the Lyon Air Museum, featuring authentic aircraft, rare vehicles and related memorabilia, with emphasis on World War II Collection tour featuring real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin History of the EB110 with Petersen Chief Historian Leslie Kendall Garage tour featuring notable collector Anne Brockinton Lee



Saturday, August 14 – Petersen Concours

Bob Petersen mini documentary, exploring his initial publishing of Hot Rod magazine to his current legacy of the Petersen Automotive Museum Garage tour featuring legendary customizer and fabricator Gene Winfield Garage tour featuring Aaron Weiss, co-founder of San Marino Motor Classis Tour of the Nissan Heritage Collection, which houses hundreds of trucks, cars and concept vehicles ranging from the company’s inception to the latest decade British-themed event featuring Jaguar, looking back at the design philosophy of the iconic E-type and its evolution into the F-type Interview with Donald Osborne, who gives his unique perspective about the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Influencer Virtual Concours featuring vehicles from Doug Demuro, Donut Media, Jeff Dunham and more



