ABFM 2021 Vancouver cancels 2021 event, announces new date Saturday May 21, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that the event officials of The Greatest Show on British Wheels, ABFM Vancouver presented by HAGERTY, announce that the 35th anniversary event, originally rescheduled for Sept 11, 2021, has now been officially cancelled.

The 2022 ABFM will take place Saturday May 21, 2022, followed by a Run on Sunday May 22, 2022.

“As mentioned in our last announcement, we have been working hard with our sponsors, vendors and suppliers to ensure the integrity of the show, given the restrictive guidelines and costs put in place by local Government bodies, but the risks involved are simply too great to ensure the success of the event,” said event co-chair Patrick Stewart.

Celebration

The 2022 Show will celebrate the 35th event (delayed two years due to the pandemic) and the 34th year that it will be staged at the VanDusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver. Featured marques have been carried forward and will celebrate Jaguar EType 60th, Triumph Stag 50th and include English Fords first produced in 1911.

A special look at the future with an Electra Classic display is planned to showcase the trend of classic looks with modern drive.

Car clubs and young enthusiasts

The important work of car clubs will also be recognized with a Best Club Award and young enthusiasts will be supported by a NASCARZ / HAGERTY educational program for Youth Judging. The show is staged with 61 Class Awards and 14 judged Sponsors Awards, making it the largest classic car show of its kind in Western Canada and the second largest in the Pacific Northwest.

This world-class classic car event is a family day to remember, which showcases a capacity gathering of almost 500 British-built classics, exhibitors, vendors and the general public all complemented by the beauty of the magnificent VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Welcome back

“Given these past two pandemic years of cancelled events and isolation, we are extremely disappointed with the cancellation of the 2021 event, but are looking forward to opening the gates at VanDusen on the Victoria Day Weekend date of Saturday May 21, 2022, seeing the classics roll in and welcoming everyone back safely and in grand style to our much cherished garden party for all classic car enthusiasts,” said Joan Stewart event co-chair.

Mark your calendars and plan forward to Saturday May 21, 2022 for the return of The Greatest Show on British Wheels. Registration details will be announced in early fall.

Joan & Patrick Stewart