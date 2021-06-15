Electrify Canada debuts Plug&Charge payment technology

Electrify Canada has introduced Plug&Charge payment technology, which allows Canadians to charge their electric vehicles without pulling out their wallet, smartphone or bank card.

This innovative system is now available on all Electrify Canada chargers across Canada and can be used with Plug&Charge-capable EVs including the 2021 Porsche Taycan models equipped with the feature.

The company expects other Plug&Charge capable EV’s to add the payment feature later in 2021.

To enable the service, drivers of Plug&Charge-capable vehicles need to register online and add a payment method for a simplified charging experience.

Once plugged-in, the charger communicates directly with the vehicle to identify, authenticate, authorize and bill the customer’s registered account for the charging session, eliminating the need for any interaction with the payment system on the charger.

Electrify Canada is the first company to offer this service to multiple automakers and is continuing to build on the company’s commitment to provide advanced technology and innovative solutions to drive EV adoption. With plans for 32 charging stations and 128 chargers available across Canada by the end of 2021, Electrify Canada currently has 26 charging stations open in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec with 104 individual chargers.

The Plug&Charge feature is enabled by advanced vehicle-to-grid communication technology that utilizes encrypted security measures. It follows the ISO 15118 standard, an international standard that outlines the secured communication protocol that an EV and charging station should use to recharge the EV’s battery. It enables simplified charging functionality for the most prevalent EV charging connector type, called the Combined Charging System (CCS).

Electrify Canada currently offers the fastest charging available, with many chargers offering maximum charging speeds of up to 350 kilowatts for capable vehicles.