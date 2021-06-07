Volvo Cars Canada launches complimentary ‘Tow for Life’

No matter what vintage Volvo you may drive, roadside towing is now available free of charge in Canada.

With road trip season just around the corner, Volvo Cars is expanding its suite of complimentary services available to Canadians with “Tow for Life”.

This service complements the free towing already provided to in-warranty customers via Roadside Assistance and works alongside existing complimentary warranties such as the Volvo Lifetime Replacement Parts & Labor Warranty.

Towing is already included as part of a suite of roadside assistance services available during the car’s warranty period. Tow for Life ensures that owners of disabled, in or out-of-warranty Volvos are towed to an authorized Volvo retailer for diagnosis and repair.

The service covers towing to the nearest Volvo Retailer, without cost to the customer for the first 50 kilometres. Volvo customers can call for help through Volvo On-Call or via Volvo Customer Care at 1 800-263-0475.