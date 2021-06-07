Porsche Drive vehicle subscription and rental program expands to Vancouver

After a successful pilot in Toronto, Porsche is now offering on-demand access to the Porsche experience in the Vancouver area.

Porsche Drive offers a monthly subscription plan that offers members access to a single vehicle or unlimited swaps between models at the touch of an app. The program also offers daily and weekly on-demand rental service.

All services, Multi-Vehicle Subscription, Single-Vehicle Subscription, and Rental feature delivery and pick-up by a concierge anywhere a customer chooses within a 50-km radius around downtown Vancouver.

Porsche Drive offers the entire model line-up from the German sports car maker with the added flexibility over a traditional lease or purchase.

The “Launch” membership includes 718, Macan, and Cayenne models in a single monthly payment of $3,450.

For $4,550, the “Accelerate” level adds to the menu the 911, Panamera as well as the Taycan, the brands first all-electric sport car.

Single vehicle subscription pricing ranges from $2,650 to $4,800 a month for a 30-day period depending on the model selected. Porsche Drive Rental pricing ranges between $319 per day for a Macan to $539 per day for a 911, with a rental period of one to three days.

All operating costs except fuel, charging on Taycan, taxes, and fees are included in the program pricing.

Porsche Centre Vancouver, the dealer partner, oversees the in-person experience and the fleet, including white-glove vehicle delivery, and maintenance. The Porsche Drive program includes a deep-cleaning and sanitization process of vehicles between users and observes social distancing at delivery and pick-up.

To sign up, customers can download the Porsche Drive app available on Apple and Android devices to apply for a membership go to the porschedrive.ca website, 1-888-490-9077, or email the digital concierge at info@porschedrive.ca.

Porsche Drive requires a one-time activation fee of $750 (waived on a three-month Single Vehicle Subscription membership), and membership approval is dependent on a background and driver profile check.