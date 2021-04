See the video on the electrification development work on a Tesla Cobra EV by Doug Yip, member of the Vintage Racing Club of BC (VRCBC). This is Cobra EV is one of the first amateur electric road race cars in the world, and is powered by the drive unit and battery pack from a Tesla Model 3.

The video¬† provides informative technological information and outlines the development of Yip’s project over the last few years.

Click on the photo below to see the video.