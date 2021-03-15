Jaguar Classic’s E-type 60 Collection pays tribute to the iconic sports car

Six decades after the world debut of the iconic Jaguar E-type in Geneva, Switzerland on March 15, 1961, the E-type 60 Collection pays tribute to two legendary vehicles: the Opalescent Gunmetal Grey coupe ”9600 HP,” driven by publicist Bob Berry to make the launch itself, and the British Racing Green roadster “77 RW,” driven by Jaguar test driver Norman Dewis who was told to “drop everything” to get to Geneva the next day.

Jaguar is celebrating the 60th anniversary (March 15, 2021) of the vehicle that was synonymous with the Swinging Sixties, by creating six limited-edition matched pairs of restored 3.8 E-type sports cars inspired by “9600 HP” and “77 RW” examples.

The six “9600 HP”-inspired E-type 60 Edition fixed-head coupes are finished in unique flat-out grey paintwork with smooth black leather interior and 1961 tribute details.

Six E-type 60 Edition roadsters mirror “77 RW” with unique drop-everything green paintwork and a suede green leather interior and 1961 tribute details.

Bespoke design elements include a commemorative E-type 60 logo, which adorns the hood badge, fuel cap, chassis plate and clock face in the tachometer.

Custom-designed engraved centre consoles celebrate the epic road trips undertaken by Jaguar test driver Norman Dewis and publicist Bob Berry to get the sports cars to the 1961 launch.

Each E-type 60 Edition features a specially developed, close-ratio five-speed manual gearbox, mated to the 3.8-litre inline six-cylinder Jaguar XK engine.

Subtle enhancements for added usability include the Jaguar Classic infotainment system with satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, stainless steel exhaust system, electronic ignition and cooling upgrade with alloy radiator.