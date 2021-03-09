Hottest cars of the pandemic, according to Hagerty’s Automotive Intelligence

Amidst COVID-19, North Americans have taken up an array of new hobbies. From DIY home renovations to cooking TikTok’s infamous feta pasta, new hobbies have formed in this past year like no other time in history.

Some of these hobbies have stemmed from having extra free time, while others have sprung from trends.

One key trend that has been evident across North America, is the migration of city residents to the suburbs. As such, many North American’s have found themselves a new hobby—acquiring and restoring classic, vintage cars.

Whether it be the smell of the old leather, the look of luxury, or the freedom of hitting the open road, Hagerty, a company known for perpetuating the love of driving, noted a spike in classic car collection in 2020. Given this renewed interest, Hagerty has curated a list of 2020’s most sought-after rides.

Generally, these are fun-to-drive mostly affordable cars. Based on Hagerty price guide values, some have seen a lot of appreciation in the past year, but most have appreciated moderately, and others have dipped somewhat since 2019.

Based on quotes requested of Hagerty, Gen-X and Millennials are showing a lot of the interest in acquiring a classic car, but Boomers are typically near the majority of people shopping for them.

Following is Hagerty’s list of the hottest cars of the pandemic:

1990-1998 Mazda MX-5 Miata

o Quotes have increased 19%per year on average since 2018

o Gen-X and Millennials represent 56% of all quotes

o The average condition 2 value of the Miata is $15,400, which is up 7.5% from a year ago

1997-2004 Porsche Boxster

o Quotes have increase 14% per year on average since 2018

o Boomers represent 51% of quotes followed by 33% from Gen-X

o The average condition 2 value of the Boxster is $17,400, which is unchanged from a year ago

1970-1974 MG MGB

o Quotes for the MBG rebounded in 2020 by 18% after a dip in 2019

o Boomers represent over 54% of quotes, but Gen-X and Millennials are 37%

o The average condition 2 value of the MGB is $15,600, which is up 2.7% from a year ago

1948-1952 Ford F-Series

o Quotes for this era F-Series increased 9% in 2020 and it is more popular than the Boxster

o Almost half of all quotes are from Boomers, with 40% from Gen-X and Millennials

o The average condition 2 value of the 1948-1952 Ford F-Series is $39,200, which is up

11.8% from a year ago

1984-1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

o Grand Wagoneer quotes rebounded by 11% in 2020

o 65% of all quotes for the SUV are from Gen-X and Millennials

o The average condition 2 value for the Grand Wagoneer is $35,300, which is up 2% from a

year ago

2005-2013 Chevrolet Corvette C6

o Quotes for the C6 Corvette increased by 15% on average since 2018

o 53% of quotes are from Boomers, but 40% are from Gen-X and Millennials

o The average condition 2 value for the C6 Corvette is $39,700, which is down 3.5% from a

year ago

1963-1967 Mercedes-Benz 230SL

o Quotes increased 7% in 2020 for the 230SL

o 58% of quotes are from Boomers and 27% are from Gen-X and Millennials

o The average condition 2 value for the 230SL is $68,700, which is up 12.3% from a year ago

1984-1991 Ferrari Testarossa

o 35% of quotes for the Testarossa are from Gen-X and 8% are from Millennials

o The average condition 2 value for the Testarossa is $149,300, which is up 52.5% from a

year ago

1993-2002 Pontiac Firebird

o Quotes are up 10% on average per year since 2018

o 63% of quotes are from Gen-X and Millennials

o The average condition 2 value for the Firebird is $18,700, which is down 2% from a year ago

1970-1973 Datsun 240Z

o Quotes increased just 3% per year on average since 2018

o 59% of quotes are from Gen-X and Millennials

o The average condition 2 value for the 240Z is $54,500, which is up 41.9% from a year ago

2000-2006 BMW M3 (E46)

o Quotes are up 33% per year on average since 2018 for this generation M3

o 78% of quotes are from Gen-X and Millennials

o The average condition 2 value for the M3 is $45,300, which is up 9.1% from a year ago