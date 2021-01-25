Dash Real Estate links Vancouver buyers/investors to UK market

Richmond-based Dash Real Estate Group, formerly Team Dash, has partnered with City & Country, UK, on an Exclusive Listing Agreement to promote their UK properties to the Canadian real estate landscape.

City & Country is the UK’s leading redeveloper of historic sites and buildings into luxury new homes. A family business with more than 50 years experience with a track record of delivering successful projects to the market.

Three projects are currently being promoting to the Canadian real estate landscape:

Martin Dash, in addition to being the principal at Dash Real Estate, is also well known on the Vancouver British car scene, attending the annual Vancouver ABFM each, starting in 2006, with one of the many vehicles he has owned—2000 Jaguar XJR; 2001 Land Rover Discovery; 1997 Jaguar XK8; 2008 Jaguar Super V8.

Dash “liked the City & Country property in Bristol so much, I bought the show suite.” For details on current properties available to Canadian buyers, visit www.cityandcountry.co.uk.

Contact Martin Dash direct at 604-760-8609 or email martincharlesdash@hotmail.com.