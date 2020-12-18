Hagerty Insurance new Presenting Sponsor at 2021 Vancouver ABFM

The Greatest Show on British Wheels, Vancouver ABFM, is pleased to announce that Hagerty Collector Car Insurance will be the Presenting Sponsor for the 35th anniversary event, scheduled for Saturday May 22, 2021 at VanDusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver, B.C. Canada.

“We are pleased to welcome the world’s largest collector car insurer and automotive lifestyle brand to partner with us as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2021 ABFM show,” said Patrick Stewart, event co-chair. “Through their involvement, we plan to introduce some additional features at the show—a Best Club Award in recognition of those dedicated enthusiasts who run local classic car clubs; and an award in recognition and support of young people through the show’s Youth Judging Awards program.

“The important work of car clubs and the involvement of next-generation car enthusiasts are vital to the very survival of the classic car hobby and our continued enjoyment of old car ownership. We are thankful for Hagerty’s support in these important ABFM programs.”

The 2021 Show will celebrate the 35th event (delayed one year due to the pandemic) and the 34th year to be staged at the world-class VanDusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver.

Featured marques that were to be celebrated in 2020 have been carried forward to 2021—Triumph Stag 50th and English Fords, first produced in 1911—plus there will be a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar EType.

A special look at the future will be showcased in an ElectraFest vehicle display, showcasing the trend of combining classic looks with modern driveability.

Saturday May 22, 2021 will be a day to remember, with a capacity gathering of 500 British-built classics, exhibitors and vendors on display in the beautiful garden setting.

“Given the 2020 pandemic year that resulted in cancelled events and social isolation, we are looking forward to opening the gates at VanDusen, seeing the classics roll in and welcoming everyone back in grand style to our much cherished garden party for all classic car enthusiasts,” said Joan Stewart, event co-chair.

Mark your calendars and please check back in January for event updates and registration details.

facebook.com/abfmvancouver/