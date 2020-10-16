Porsche Carrera Cup set to debut in Canada & U.S. in 2021

Thirty years in the making, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America is scheduled to debut in 2021.

This premier one-make race series in Canada and the U.S. will utilize a combination of the latest yet-to-be-unveiled Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup N3 racing slick to challenge the best road and street racecourses on the continent.

“For those aware of the Carrera Cup tradition worldwide, they will understand that this is a new and unique series to anything we have ever had in North America,” said Dr. Daniel Armbruster, president/CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America. “Carrera Cup is the ultimate regional step in the one-make championships globally.”

As with all national Carrera Cups worldwide, Porsche, through Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA), will manage the single-driver per-entry series.

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) will act as official sanctioning body as well as manage scrutineering and steward on-track activity.

Opening its season in March 2021 at Sebring International Raceway, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America will take its place as the pinnacle of one-make cup championships on the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid in North America. Brian Blocker of PMNA has been named the Series Manager by Dr. Daniel Armbruster, CEO & president, PMNA.

The inaugural season of the championship will host 16-rounds at eight venues in Canada and the eastern United States. Each 45-minute race will count toward a season-long driver and team championship in each of three classes: Pro, Pro-Am and Rookie.

All drivers can contend for Pro class victories but must utilize the newest Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car to do so. The Pro-Am class is eligible for “Gentlemen” drivers – a driver who does not make a primary profession of automobile racing. A driver in the Pro-Am category may use the newest machine or the previous generation.

The Rookie class is only open to drivers who are 23 years-old or younger. All drivers age 23 and under enjoy the additional benefit of inclusion in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Junior program. As a Junior, drivers receive valuable training tools for those wishing to make a career of professional motorsport. A driver will be selected from the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Junior program to represent the region in the annual Porsche Junior Shootout in Germany at the end of the year.

The Team Championship is eligible for full season entries running the current generation race car.

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America joins the 21 Porsche one-make championships competing in 31 countries on five continents. It becomes the tenth Carrera Cup worldwide.

Each race will enjoy live streaming accessible through the IMSA app and Porsche Motorsport North America web page (www.PorscheCarreraCup.us). Additional broadcasting and production plans are being finalized.

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Schedule (provisional)

Date Event/Venue

March 17 – 20 Sebring International Raceway

May 20 – 23 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

June 24 – 27 Watkins Glen International

July 9-11 Honda Toronto Indy

August 6 – 8 Road America

Aug. 20 –22 VIRginia International Raceway

September TBA

Oct. 6 – 9 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta