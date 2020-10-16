OpenRoad opens largest Hyundai dealership in Western Canada

OpenRoad Auto Group has opened a new OpenRoad Hyundai Richmond showroom facility in the Richmond Auto Mall. This new, state-of-the-art facility replaces OpenRoad’s former Hyundai dealership, which the company acquired in 2005.

“With the opening of our incredible new facility, we’re launching an exciting new chapter for our team and our loyal Hyundai customers,” said Christian Chia, CEO of OpenRoad Auto Group. “This new building will allow us to elevate our customers’ dealership experience, while providing the space to keep up with the demand for Hyundai’s award-winning lineup of vehicles.”

At more than 33,000 square feet, OpenRoad Hyundai Richmond is not only the newest Canadian Hyundai dealership but also the largest in Western Canada. The striking building is instantly recognizable with its unique circular architecture and bronze-coloured design, which reflects Hyundai’s Global Dealership Space Identity.

A spacious 11-vehicle showroom features a modern, sophisticated design with soaring floor-to-ceiling glass, premium furniture, and digital kiosks—all aimed to enhance the customer shopping experience.

The new service area features 16 service bays, four service drive throughs, one detail wash bay and an automated car wash, plus a customer lounge with a variety of conveniences.

The new OpenRoad Hyundai Richmond is located at 13251 Smallwood Place inside the Richmond Auto Mall.

For more information, visit openroadhyundairichmond.com.