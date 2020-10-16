World-wide historic vehicle survey launched by FIVA

The Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA) is conducting a world-wide historic vehicle survey. FIVA’s Legislation Commission is tasked to ensure that the development of national and international legislation does not create an adverse impact to owners of historic vehicles and the use of these on public roads without inappropriate restrictions.

FIVA was founded in 1966 in response to an idea formulated by a handful of organisations representing the interests of historic vehicle enthusiasts within several different countries. The founders felt that the time had come for an international body to promote and guide the interests of the historic vehicle movement throughout the world.

At present, FIVA federates member organizations in 71 countries throughout the world, which in turn represent many millions of historic vehicle enthusiasts.

FIVA’s primary objective is to encourage the safe use of self-propelled, mechanical vehicles, more than 30 years old, on the roads for the benefit of both their owners, dedicated enthusiasts and the general public.

Through its Legislation Commission, FIVA has been assiduous in protecting the continued use of historic vehicles in the face of any adverse legislation. At present, this is largely concentrated on European countries and the European Union, but with ever increasing pressures on motor transport, the organization views the potential threat to historic vehicles to be present everywhere.

To take the survey, click the link below, followed by clicking on the British (for English-speaking countries) flag.

FIVA Survey