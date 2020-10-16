New southern Alberta motorsport racetrack to open summer 2021

An official ground-breaking ceremony for a recreational car racing facility in southern Alberta took place on Sept. 24, 2020, with plans to open in summer 2021.

The facility is the brainchild of Rocky Mountain Motorsports (RMM), located just 25 minutes north of Calgary.

In addition to a world-class track layout, the facility will include all the amenities one would expect at a high-caliber motorsports facility.

A large paddock area will welcome car and bike trailers, and ensure sufficient parking space during on-track events.

There are plans for track-side private garages, along with track-related amenities such as tire services, pit garages, and track concierge, providing a higher level experience for those members who desire enhanced personal conveniences. Future development plans include a clubhouse, restaurant, and recreation facilities, all surrounded by family-friendly green spaces.

RMM will play host to performance driving schools, recreational track day experiences, and auto-dealer test drives.

It is expected that the facility will attract additional auto services such as performance tuning, auto detailing, fuel supply, timing equipment, driving gear and more, via the on-site commercial zone.

“It’s going to be a wonderful facility for Alberta,” said RMM president, Dominic Young. “It’s something that Southern Alberta doesn’t have a quality motorsports facility. It goes beyond racing and recreational racing and lapping, there’s a lot of people out there that enjoy the sport and there’s nowhere to do it. This will put Alberta on the map.”

