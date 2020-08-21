What if you are entitled to a British State Pension and don’t know?

If you worked in Britain, even for a short period of time, you may be entitled to a British State Pension. You may also be eligible to back pay premiums, which will increase the pension you receive when you reach pensionable age.

The Canadian Alliance of British Pensioners (CABP) will help you determine if you qualify for a British State Pension & show you how to apply.

It’s easier than you think!

Join the CABP and get this valuable information for only $25.

Find out more about CABP and how to join at www.britishpensions.com or call 416-253-6402.