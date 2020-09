Q by Aston Martin creates new limited-edition Vantage 007 & DBS Superleggera editions to celebrate ‘No Time to Die’

Aston Martin is celebrating the release of the 25th James Bond film, with two exclusive 007 special editions inspired by the cars featured in No Time to Die.

This new collaboration between Aston Martin and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, delivers new 007 editions of the Aston Martin Vantage and DBS Superleggera.

No Time To Die, originally scheduled for an April 2020 release, will now be seen around the world in November 2020 and will feature no fewer than four iconic Aston Martin sports cars: the iconic DB5; the classic Aston Martin V8; the brand’s latest super GT, DBS Superleggera; and the exceptional Aston Martin Valhalla—the company’s forthcoming mid-engined hypercar.

The two special editions that celebrate the release of No Time To Die, each of which is being offered in limited numbers to buyers around the world, have been designed and crafted by the experts in Aston Martin’s bespoke division: Q by Aston Martin.

The first of the two models is the Vantage 007 Edition, inspired by the original Aston Martin V8 which made its 007 debut in The Living Daylights in 1987 and also features in No Time to Die. The movie sees James Bond uncover the car from his personal lock-up in London.

The new car features unique exterior styling treatments led by a bespoke mesh grille with chrome bezel that references the look of the brand’s classic V8. Further styling details include a dashed yellow diffuser inspired by the hazard stripes on the film car’s rockets. The Vantage 007 Edition can even be delivered with a set of The Living Daylights inspired limited edition skis and ski rack.

The car will be delivered in authentic Cumberland Grey exterior paint colour, whilst the interior will be presented in obsidian black leather and dark chrome with 007 branding applied on the centre console of cars equipped with a manual gearbox.

The sun visors of all the cars will carry another subtle film reference in the shape of an embroidered radio station frequency—96.60 (FM)—which 007 buffs will know was the Russian police frequency Bond used to aid his escape in The Living Daylights.

The seats feature unique heritage fluting reminiscent of that seen in the V8, along with carbon fibre seat backs and, in a particularly detailed nod to the 1987 film, the outline of cello ‘f holes’ inspired by the memorable cello chase scene featuring James Bond (Timothy Dalton) and Kara Milovy (Maryam D’Abo).

A laser-etched gadget plaque references the various weapons and devices seen on the original film car—rocket motor, missiles, lasers, a targeting display and ski outriggers.

Cross hairs etched onto the car’s paddle shift gear levers allude to the missile guidance system seen in the film, too.

Available as a manual or automatic, the Vantage 007 Edition also boasts a side strake Vantage badge and is limited to 100 units globally.

To celebrate the James Bond debut of the range-topping Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a second unique 007 Edition has been created.

Strictly limited to just 25 production cars available worldwide and featuring the same specification as the muscular DBS Superleggera featured in the upcoming film, the car has a suitably menacing road presence.

The 715bhp provided by the DBS Superleggera’s 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine is befitting of the car’s range-topping status while its torque peak, at 900Nm, is not only substantial in its own right but, as things currently stand, the greatest torque figure for any roadgoing Aston Martin yet produced.

The car sports special Ceramic Grey exterior paint with the roof, mirror caps, splitter, diffuser and rear Aeroblade II featured in black tinted carbon fibre. Also unique to the 007 Edition are visually striking Gloss Black diamond-turned Y-Spoke 21” wheels. This special edition also features a 007 fender badge, finished in chrome with a black enamel infill and Stainless Steel Silver 007 foil applied to the rear spoiler blade.

Inside, the cockpit of this DBS Superleggera is a dark, leather-clad environment with flashes of red detailing the outline of the seats. Subtle 007 branding can be found on the door cards, armrest buckle badge and on the rear sub-woofer cover. The car is finished with a sill plaque that recognizes it is one of just 25 DBS Superleggera 007 Editions.

The DBS Superleggera 007 Edition with a recommended retail price from RRP £279,025 and the Vantage 007 Edition with a recommended retail price from RRP £161,000 are on sale separately now. First deliveries will begin in Q1 2021.