Women motorcycle riders shift into gear for International Female Ride Day

Women motorcycle riders and motorsport enthusiasts on six continents and more than 120 countries will take to their motorcycles to “Just Ride!”, Saturday, August 22, 2020 for the officially rescheduled 14th edition of International Female Ride Day (IFRD).

The globally synchronized action will see women once again govern the world’s roads, tracks and trails for the single most powerful, and longest running women’s motorcycling action.

The IFRD was created in recognition of female motorcyclists on a cause to make the world sit up and pay attention just one day out of the year. The IFRD’s “Just Ride!” call-to-action evolved from the fight to make the diverse numbers of women riding motorcycles normal and known. IFRD ensures women are well represented across all disciplines of the activity of motorcycling and throughout the Powersports Industry.

The day similarly sets to inspire other women who have not yet explored motorcycling, to learn to ride and obtain their motorcycle license.

As with many events and happenings in 2020, International Female Ride Day was rescheduled from its usual first Saturday in May.

Participants in this year’s event have been provided with complete Coronavirus guidelines on the IFRD website. These are provided as a supplement to any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which gatherings must comply.

Take the day to support women motorcycle riders in your region. There are countless ways to celebrate the day, safely, while helping spread awareness of motorcycling and motorsport for women.

