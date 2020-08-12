BCUOMA creates humorous – ‘How to Clean Everything’ video series

BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced that they have created a series of five short videos that combine a fun, non-traditional communications campaign, with a serious and important used oil recycling message. View the videos here.

“This series of awareness videos convey that a lot of things in life, like used oil, just get dirty,” said David Lawes, CEO, BC Used Oil Management Association. “Instead of throwing them out, you just need to know how to clean them properly. We’re here to make sure used oil and other program materials are properly cleaned and recycled, while these videos help the public clean a variety of other items. Our goal is that these light-hearted videos will resonate with British Columbians and remind them to recycle used oil at one of BCUOMA’s many return collection facilities across the province.”

BCUOMA worked with ‘Here Be Monsters’ creative agency in Vancouver to produce the videos. This campaign runs until October 31, 2020, and the videos will be promoted on social media and digital platforms.

Used oil is a valuable resource and if it is recycled at one of BCUOMA’s dedicated RCFs, it can be recovered and re-refined into new lubricating oil.

Any vehicle maintenance facilities, automobile owners, and other machinery maintenance operations that use oil also can use re-refined oil.

Additionally, used oil filters contain reusable scrap metal, which steel producers can recycle metal products like rebar, nails and wire.

Used antifreeze is reprocessed to produce new automotive antifreeze. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers are recycled into new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails, and patio furniture.

Each year, approximately 50-million litres of oil, and 3-million litres of antifreeze are collected and managed through the approximately 300 public collection facilities and more than 4,000 generators across the province, which are managed by the BCUOMA program.

In 2019, BCUOMA collected more than 51 million litres of used oil which was the highest total amount in the program’s history.

For more information, visit bcusedoil.com.