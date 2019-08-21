Classic Aston Martin sports cars fetch record prices at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale

The ‘Evening with Aston Martin’ sale in Monterey on August 15, 2019, curated by renowned auction house RM Sotheby’s as part of their annual Monterey sale, saw exceptional examples of some of the brand’s most desirable sports cars change hands for millions of dollars.

This event included some of the most significant Aston Martin models go under the hammer, with bidders from around the world vying for ownership of some of the jewels in the British sports car brand’s heritage crown.

The 2019 event was a new occasion for collectors, who witnessed a fascinating and diverse collection of Aston Martin-related automobilia go under the hammer in several hours of exciting and highly charged bidding.

A highlight of the evening came as a 1965 Aston Martin James Bond DB5—originally commissioned and used in the promotion of the James Bond film Thunderball—sold for a final price of US$6,385,000 upon the fall of the auctioneer’s gavel.

After receiving an initial estimate of $4,000,000-$6,000,000, the sales result underlined the continued popularity and admiration for this world-famous automotive and silver-screen icon and set a record for the most valuable DB5 at auction.

A surprise highlight of the day included a 1965 DB5 Shooting Brake, which sold for a final price of $1,765,000.

