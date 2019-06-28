Graf von Faber-Castell tribute to Bentley centenary is something to write home about

With a company history of making exclusive writing instruments and accessories for more than 250 years, Graf von Faber-Castell pays homage to Bentley’s “100 Extraordinary Years” in 2019 with a timelessly beautiful yet uniquely dynamic trio of products.

The fountain, rollerball and ballpoint pens of the “Limited Edition Centenary” range come in a sophisticated black colour, reminiscent of sports cars of the past. All metal parts, the barrel and the nib of the fountain pen, have an anthracite-coloured PVD coating made of titanium.

Additional Bentley elements such as Bentley’s characteristic diamond-quilt pattern on the slender metal barrel, the distinctive knurling and the Bentley “B” at the top of the cap which is adorned by a golden anniversary ring, are featured in the design of the writing instruments. The clean and modern shape as well as the outstanding craftsmanship are characteristic of Graf von Faber-Castell and ensure the collection in this special edition is particularly unique.

The “Limited Edition Centenary” range consists of a fountain pen (M, F, EF, B), a rollerball pen and a ballpoint pen. It will be available worldwide at retail prices from EUR 490 to 590 (CAD$728-$878) in Graf von Faber-Castell stores, department stores and specialist shops, online and in selected Bentley retailers from July 1, 2019.

In September 2019, the “Graf von Faber-Castell for Bentley” collection will be expanded to include another extraordinary series of writing instruments.