Alfa Romeo returns to Formula 1

Alfa Romeo, the prestigious Italian brand owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), has signed a multi-year technical and commercial partnership agreement with Swiss Sauber F1 Team for participation in the Formula 1 world championship beginning with the 2018 season.

The partnership will provide additional opportunities for the two organizations in both Formula 1 and the automotive sector in general.

Alfa Romeo brings with it technological know-how and a large and passionate fan base, while participation in the championship also offers benefits for the brand in areas such as technology transfer and road safety.

The scope of the agreement includes strategic, commercial and technological cooperation in all applicable areas of development, including access to engineering know-how and the expertise of Alfa Romeo technical staff.

Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. One of the major protagonists in Formula 1 history, Alfa Romeo’s return to the sport is expected to contribute significantly to its appeal and future development.

The single-seaters cars will sport the distinctive colours and logo of Alfa Romeo, the team’s Title Sponsor, and will be equipped with 2018 Ferrari power units.

The official name will be Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.