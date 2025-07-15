Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates $250,000 to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation to support children facing cancer

On June 25, Hyundai Canada made a significant stride in the fight against childhood cancer through its charitable foundation, Hyundai Hope on Wheels. They presented BC Children’s Hospital Foundation with a generous $250,000 donation that will directly support children and youth receiving cancer care in British Columbia.

BC Children’s Hospital, as the province’s only full-service acute-care hospital dedicated to children, plays a crucial role in the fight against childhood cancer. Approximately 130 children are diagnosed with cancer in B.C. each year, and the hospital delivers highly specialized care to young patients across B.C. and the Yukon. Its oncology team provides comprehensive care for children with cancer, treating hundreds of patients each year with compassion, innovation, and expertise.

BC Children’s Hospital is home to some of the country’s leading pediatric oncology researchers. Experts at the hospital and BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute are advancing clinical trials and lab-based discoveries to understand childhood cancers better and develop more effective, less invasive treatments for kids. Ongoing studies focus on a wide range of cancer types, including leukemia, brain tumours, and solid tumours, with a strong emphasis on precision medicine and survivorship.

Hyundai hosted its signature Handprint Ceremony, a powerful Hyundai Hope on Wheels tradition to mark the donation. During the event, children affected by cancer were invited to place their painted handprints on a white Hyundai vehicle, alongside families, care teams, and community members. Each handprint symbolizes courage, unity, and the ongoing fight to end childhood cancer.

Hyundai Canada’s NHL ambassador, North Vancouver native Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, was on hand to support the cause. Connor expressed his gratitude for everything B.C. Children’s Hospital and Foundation teams do for the community and participated in the handprint ceremony, bringing smiles to the faces of all participants.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a registered non-profit committed to funding research and care programs for children with cancer. The $250,000 donation to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is a larger commitment. By 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will have contributed $4 million to support pediatric oncology centres across Canada.