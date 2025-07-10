Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Series II) Redefined by Urban debuts at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed proved the perfect occasion for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Series II) Redefined by Urban to make its exclusive world debut.

As the UK-based global leader in premium, bespoke vehicle personalization, Urban Automotive took the styling programme for the Series II model to a new level with a comprehensive range of upgrades that include more than 40 exclusive components.

Widetrack wheel arch and sill extensions in carbon fibre frame 24-inch Urban-Vossen UV-8 Fully Forged black alloy wheels fitted with Yokohama Advan Sport tires improve the stance of the Cullinan and give it a more aggressive road presence.

Exclusive styling enhancements continue with a full replacement carbon fibre bonnet with exposed carbon fibre details and restyled front and rear bumpers. This includes a visual carbon splitter at the front and an integrated visual diffuser and billet aluminum exhaust tips at the rear. Upper and mid-rear spoilers finished in exposed carbon fibre, complete Urban’s enhancements to the RR Cullinan (Series II).

In-house bespoke carbon fibre for OEM+ quality

An Urban branding pack, plus the highest quality carbon fibre, which is designed and produced in-house at its facility in Milton Keynes, underline the OEM+ standards of quality, style and durability that have become the trademark of its bespoke vehicle enhancements.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan (Series II) Redefined by Urban is available from £449,995 (approximately $837,000 CDN). For more information, visit www.urban-automotive.co.uk.