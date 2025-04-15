Interchange Recycling providing new BC Schoarships to support future environmental & auto leaders

Recognizing the need to attract more young people into environmental studies and the automotive trades, Interchange Recycling, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to the collection and recycling of used motor oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, is awarding two new scholarships of $2,500 each for Canadian students pursuing careers in these crucial fields.

The first scholarship goes to a Canadian student pursuing an Environmental Studies program at an accredited British Columbia University or College.

The second scholarship goes to one Canadian student entering an Automotive Trades program through Trades Training BC.

The deadline for students to apply is June 15, 2025, with the two winners announced on July 15, 2025.

How to Apply

Students must submit a 500-750 word essay addressing one of the following topics:

For Environmental Studies Applicants:

What inspired you to pursue a career in Environmental Studies, and how do you hope to make an impact in the field? How does Interchange Recycling’s work align with your goals for a more sustainable future?

Recycling used motor oil is a crucial environmental responsibility. Why is it important for British Columbia to have programs like Interchange Recycling, and how can initiatives like this contribute to broader sustainability efforts?

For Automotive Trades Applicants:

What motivated you to pursue a career in the Automotive Trades, and what are your long-term goals in the industry? How do you see organizations like Interchange Recycling supporting a responsible and sustainable automotive sector?

You will work with motor oil and other fluids daily as an automotive professional. Why is it important to have programs like Interchange Recycling in British Columbia, and how can automotive tradespeople contribute to responsible recycling practices?

Application Details:

Applicants must be legal residents of Canada or holders of a valid student visa.

Applications must include proof of current enrollment in an accredited BC college or university.

Essays are to be submitted Interchange Scholarships ]. as a PDF or Microsoft Word document to [].

Scholarship funds will be sent directly to the winner’s school as a tuition payment.

By applying, students agree to allow Interchange Recycling to use their full name for marketing purposes.

Formed in 2003, Interchange Recycling (previously BC Used Oil Management Association) is a collaborative, not-for-profit group dedicated to collecting and recycling used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, and used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in BC.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil and 3 million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through Interchange Recycling’s network of public recycling centres and generators across the province. Assisted by manufacturers and first sellers of oil and antifreeze products, Interchange Recycling’s goal is to provide all British Columbians with a convenient, free, and eco-friendly way to recycle program materials. 99.6 per cent of British Columbians currently have reasonable access to recycling locations.