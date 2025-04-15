Official list of accepted cars named for 1000 Miglia 2025

The Selection Committee that, year after year, has the task of choosing the vehicles that will take part in the 1000 Miglia, or as Enzo Ferrari defined it [the] “most unique travelling museum in the world,” has announced the list of cars that will participate in this year’s 1000 Miglia.

More than 400 crews selected will be from 29 countries. Italy is the most represented country, closely followed by the Netherlands, Great Britain and the United States.

As for the cars, 127 pre-war models will participate in the 43rd re-enactment of the Red Arrow. Additionally, 78 models from the historic speed competition, which took place between 1927 and 1957, will participate.

In the exclusive parterre of cars, alongside the prestigious collections of Ferrari (17), Bugatti (10) and Bentley (8), there are an impressive 18 pre-war Alfa Romeos. Must-see vehicles include a Biondetti Ferrari-Jaguar Special, an Aston Martin DB 3 and two Porsche 550 Spyder RS models.

Awaiting the drivers of the 1000 Miglia 2025, scheduled from Tuesday, June 17 to Saturday, June 21, is a route of about 1,900 kilometres divided into five days of competition along a figure-eight route inspired by the first 12 editions of the 1000 Miglia speed race.

The cities on the route are San Lazzaro di Savena, Rome, Cervia-Milano Marittima and Parma.

Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli, in pursuit of their fifth consecutive victory in an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato from 1929, will have to watch their backs against expert crews such as Fontanella-Covelli, Aliverti-Polini, Turelli, Tonconogy-Ruffini and Erejomovich-Llnanos, to name a few.

This year’s famous faces include American restaurateur, author, and television personality Joe Bastianich at the wheel of a 1954 Porsche 356 and Italian chef Carlo Cracco as navigator in a 1927 Bugatti Type 40.

Each car participating in the race must have been previously certified by the Registro 1000 Miglia to guarantee its authenticity, adhering to a standard of excellence worthy of the most prestigious race in the world.