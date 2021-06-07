Rolls-Royce appoints new Director of Design

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has appointed Anders Warming as new Director of Design, effective July 1, 2021.

Warming, 48, joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019.

His experience includes almost 20 years in senior positions in the BMW Group, including Head of Design at MINI and Exterior Chief Designer at BMW.

Outside of BMW, Warming held various senior design positions in companies including Borgward and Volkswagen.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome a person with the depth of experience and creativity of Anders Warming to the Rolls-Royce family,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “As our Director of Design, he will have a key role in defining our future aesthetic direction and realising our clients’ dreams and aspirations. Anders joins us as we move forward to full electrification of our brand, which will shape Rolls-Royce for decades to come. He will face the challenge of upholding the fundamental design principles of Sir Henry Royce himself, which have guided us for over 100 years.”

Warming originates from Copenhagen, Denmark. He graduated in Major Transport Design at the ArtCenter College of Design, Vevey, Switzerland and Pasadena, USA.

“It is a tremendous privilege and a humbling experience to be asked to take up this role,” said Warming. “I am personally thrilled to be joining Rolls-Royce and am fully committed to the challenges presented by this great and historic brand as it moves into the future.”