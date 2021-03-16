Volvo’s ChargePoint in-car app for its Recharge models with Google Android Auto OS

Volvo is simplifying the way drivers of its electric and plug-in hybrid cars recharge, with an in-car app that eliminates the need to swipe a payment method to unlock a charging station and which consolidates multiple charging network accounts into one.

The ChargePoint in-car app allows drivers of Volvo Recharge cars equipped with Google Android Automotive OS to search for and navigate to a place to charge, as well as start and pay for a charging session, at thousands of locations across North America from the comfort of their vehicle.

Only those Volvo cars with a plug for charging carry the Recharge badge.

Developed by ChargePoint in collaboration with Volvo Car Technology in Silicon Valley, the ChargePoint in-car app enables access to most of ChargePoint’s more than 100,000 places to charge.

Beyond its own network, ChargePoint has active roaming integrations with partners including EVgo and FLO among others. This means a single ChargePoint account currently gives Volvo Cars’ customers access to more than 80 per cent of public AC and DC stations across North America, with additional access in the coming months.

The ChargePoint in-car app will be available first on the 402 horsepower, all-wheel-drive XC40 Recharge, the first fully electric car from Volvo Cars. The luxury compact SUV comes with a starting MSRP of $64,950 CAD pus freight and delivery and will go on sale in Canada in the fall.

How does the Volvo in-car app work?

Once downloaded from Google Play to the car via 4G wireless technology, the free ChargePoint in-car app is ready to go.

When the high voltage battery in the XC40 Recharge reaches a driver-selected state of charge, the car is shifted into in Park, and available charging stations are within a half-mile radius, a visual alert appears on the 9.1-inch center touch screen, accompanied by an audible notification.

Touching the visual alert displays a list of available charging stations, their locations and pricing. The driver selects the preferred location to begin turn-by-turn navigation. The driver can also use Google Assistant to find and navigate to nearby stations by saying, “Hey Google, find a nearby ChargePoint charging station.”

Upon arrival at the charging station the driver selects the appropriate charger from the on-screen list and touches the green “Start Charging” button. Using GPS location and cellular technology the app communicates with the ChargePoint network to activate the selected charger and release the plug. At that point the driver can get out of the car, remove the plug from the charger and plug in the car.

Payment information stored in a driver’s ChargePoint account eliminates the need to use a phone, RFID card or other payment method to unlock a charging station and initiate a charging session. This is especially convenient in inclement weather and adds a level of personal safety in unfamiliar areas. The ChargePoint in-car app also eliminates the need for drivers to open multiple charging network accounts, or carry a multitude of various charging network cards, which may be easily lost, misplaced or left behind.

For more information, visit Volvo Canada.