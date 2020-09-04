Class Action against BMW for defective power steering in 2002-2008 Mini Cooper vehicles

A national class action has been certified alleging MINI Coopers vehicles, model years 2002 – 2008 have defective steering systems.

The class action alleges that the power steering system in 2002 – 2006 model year MINI Cooper or MINI Cooper S and 2005 – 2008 model year MINI Cooper Convertible or MINI Cooper S Convertible vehicles contain dangerous defects that can cause (a) a sudden and unexpected loss of power steering, potentially resulting in a crash causing property damage or personal injury and/or (b) component smouldering, potentially resulting in vehicle fires.

While luxury automaker BMW AG conducted a safety defect recall in the United States for some of these vehicles, there has been no recall for the same models sold in Canada.

The class action seeks to have BMW pay for the cost of repairing all of the affected cars, and to reimburse owners or lessees who have already paid for the necessary repair. The lawsuit also seeks compensation for any injuries or damages suffered as a result of the defects and punitive damages.

The class includes all persons or entities in Canada who are or were owners or lessees of:

(i) 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005 or 2006 model year MINI Cooper or MINI Cooper S; or (ii) 2005, 2006, 2007 or 2008 model year MINI Cooper Convertible or MINI Cooper S Convertible,

and their estates, executors, successors or assigns.

More than 16,600 of the subject cars were sold in Canada.

Anyone who fits within this class definition is encouraged to visit www.minicooperclassaction.ca to learn more about the case and to register with the class action administrator, RicePoint Administration Inc.

Individuals who wish to exclude themselves from the class action must deliver a written election to opt out to the claims administrator by November 5, 2020.

The representative plaintiff is represented by Waddell Phillips Professional Corporation and Podrebarac Barristers Professional Corporation, class action and product liability lawyers.