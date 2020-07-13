Subaru’s 2021 Crosstrek comes with more power, capability and features

Subaru’s 2021 Crosstrek, which will be available in Canadian showrooms this August, will include an update on its design, efficiency and levels of safety.

The 2021 Crosstrek comes with an optional 2.5-litre direct-injection Subaru Boxer engine for increased power and enhanced capability. Providing 182 horsepower and 176 lb.-ft. of torque.

The new engine is available on the new Outdoor as well as Limited models of Crosstrek.

With a focus on capability, the Outdoor model couples the upgraded powerplant with dual-function X-Mode. The Outdoor will include Subaru’s core safety systems, especially Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Subaru Starlink Connected Services, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) and a new front-view camera that provides a near 180-degree view in front of the vehicle for safely entering blind intersections and added visibility of potential obstacles while off road.

The Crosstrek Outdoor also owns several select design elements including, an optional Plasma Yellow Pearl exterior colour – exclusive to the Outdoor.

In Canada, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is available in eight trim levels: Convenience, Convenience with Eyesight, Touring, Touring with Eyesight, Outdoor, Sport, Sport with Eyesight and Limited.

Additionally, the Touring and Sport trims add the comfort of a heated steering wheel, while the Limited trim adds the new 2.5-litre direct-injection Subaru Boxer engine.

The refreshed Crosstrek’s starting price remains unchanged at $23,795.