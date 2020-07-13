Aston Martin’s first DBX drives off production line

Just over four years since Aston Martin announced its investment in a brand-new manufacturing facility at St. Athan, the first Aston Martin to be “Made in Wales” has been driven off the production line.

The culmination of an extensive development program that began with virtual development in 2015 and physical testing in Wales in 2018, DBX signals a new era in Aston Martin’s pursuit to deliver exceptional performance, style and usability in the SUV market segment.

Authoritative British publication Autocar has awarded the DBX its annual Game Changer Award, in recognition of the vehicle’s broad capabilities, which include the engaging drive expected from an Aston Martin, coupled with the power and versatility that comes from an SUV.