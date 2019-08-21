Lotus unveils Evija, a fully electric hypercar

The world’s first fully electric British hypercar, the all-new Lotus Evija, has been revealed.

As a name, Evija (pronounced ‘E-vi-ya’) means ‘the first in existence’ or ‘the living one’. It is the first hypercar from Lotus and the company’s first model with an electrified powertrain.

Production is limited to not more than 130 examples, making it among the most exclusive cars ever launched. It’s a figure set in tribute to the car’s project code, Type 130. Lotus road and race cars throughout the brand’s seven decades of success have been assigned a Type number, and the Evija is no exception.

Hethel, close to the historic city of Norwich in the east of England, UK, has been the home of Lotus since 1966. The company has confirmed production of the Evija will begin there during 2020.

As well as tempting the world’s hypercar buyers, the car will act as a halo for the rest of the Lotus range—the Elise, Exige and Evora. It will do the same for a range of new Lotus performance models to come.

The Evija signals the start of a contemporary new design language for Lotus, which will evolve and reappear on future high-performance cars. While it is a glimpse of the future from Lotus, it remains true to the company’s DNA and the guiding principles of founder Colin Chapman, who built the first Lotus in 1948.

The Evija is the first Lotus road car to feature a one-piece carbon fibre monocoque chassis. The cabin, from the fully adjustable race-style seats to the multi-function steering wheel.

At the heart of the Evija is an ultra-advanced all-electric powertrain. It has been developed with technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering, famed for success in motorsport, from Formula One to electrifying the first four seasons of Formula E. The battery pack is mid-mounted immediately behind the two seats and supplies energy directly to four powerful e-motors. This highly efficient system is the lightest, most energy dense, electric power package ever fitted to a road car. With a target weight of just 1,680 kilograms, it is designed to be the lightest pure electric hypercar ever to go into series production.

The Evija has five driving modes – Range, City, Tour, Sport and Track. It can race from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in under three seconds and accelerate to a top speed of more than 200 mph (0-320 km/h).

An exterior inspired by nature

Taking inspiration from the aeronautics industry, the exterior is a perfectly proportioned blend of fluid forms and crisp lines. This is illustrated by the gently curved but sharp leading edge of the bonnet, which is reminiscent of so many classic Lotus road and race cars.

True to Lotus founder Colin Chapman’s core belief that every component should serve multiple purposes, the most obvious example of this is the Venturi tunnel, which pierces each rear quarter. Inspired by Le Mans race cars, they optimize air flow by directing it through the bodyshell.

Another key feature of the Evija’s sophisticated aerodynamic system is the bi-plane front splitter. Designed in three sections, the larger central area provides air to cool the battery pack–mid-mounted behind the two seats—while the air channelled through the two smaller outer sections cools the front e-axle. Lotus aficionados may notice a respectful nod to the iconic Type 72 Formula 1 car, with its square front central section and two side wings.

Active aerodynamics for exceptional downforce

The Evija is the first Lotus road car to ever feature a full carbon fibre chassis. Moulded as a single piece for exceptional strength, rigidity and safety, the full length of the underside is sculpted to optimize downforce. It includes an integrated air diffuser which extends from under the B-pillars to the rear.

Advanced pure EV powertrain for record-breaking power

With target figures of 2,000 PS of power and 1,700 Nm of torque, the Lotus Evija is the world’s most powerful production road car. Key to that exceptional power output is the 2,000kW lithium-ion battery, supplied with its management system by Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) as part of a joint venture with Lotus to collaborate on advanced propulsion technologies.

A revolution in charging

The Lotus Evija also boasts the world’s fastest charging battery. Thanks to the partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, the battery has the ability to accept an 800kW charge. Although charging units capable of delivering this are not yet commercially available, when they are it will be possible to fully replenish the battery in just nine minutes.

Motorsport-inspired interior is a technical tour de force

The interior of the Lotus Evija is as dramatic as the exterior. Inspired by the technical precision of race car engineering, the dominant characteristic of the cabin is the ‘floating wing’ dashboard which can be glimpsed from outside through the windscreen. The design also echoes the porosity of the exterior.

Extreme track performance and on-road comfort

Magnesium wheels provide optimum lightness and strength, and are sized 20 and 21 inches at the front and rear respectively. They are shod with Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, developed specifically to achieve ultimate performance. To deal with the Evija’s extreme performance, the car is equipped with a forged aluminium AP Racing braking system with carbon ceramic discs front and rear.

World-first laser lighting technology

The Lotus Evija is the first production road car in the world to feature laser lights for both main and dipped beams. Produced by Osram, the lighting modules are very compact and will provide an outstanding view of the road or track ahead.

Ultimate in personalization

Lotus will offer Evija customers to specify the car exactly as they wish. This will include the opportunity to select unique paint finishes, interior trims and detailing.

Marquetry-style badging will provide further bespoke opportunities. Lotus has developed the ability to inlay metal elements directly into the carbon fibre bodyshell, so that the badge sits completely flush with the bodywork. Currently the Evija carries a partial Union Flag badge on the C-pillar, signifying its status as a British-built hypercar. However, this could be another flag, a family crest or personal logo.

Lotus is also developing a comprehensive programme of bespoke experiential activities for Evija owners. These will include VIP track days and other high-performance motorsport opportunities.

A true Lotus in every sense

As with every Lotus, the Evija features the initials ACBC (Anthony Colin Bruce Chapman) in its badge. Chapman guided the company to astonishing levels of success on the road and track before his untimely death in 1982, aged just 54. Seven Formula One constructors’ championships and six Formula One drivers’ titles tell only a small part of the story. His pioneering approach to engineering led to an incredible range of world-first technical innovations.

The Lotus Evija is priced from £1.7m plus duties and taxes. A £250,000 deposit secures a production slot.

Order books are now open through www.lotuscars.com.