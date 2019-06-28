Acura NSX to set the pace at 2019 Pikes Peak

A 2019 Acura NSX will serve as the official Pace Car during this year’s running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb event on June 30.

This marks Acura’s fifth consecutive year leading the field at Pikes Peak.

The second generation NSX first served as the Pace Car in 2015, and has competed in the race each year since.

Piloting the NSX Pace Car to the summit is David Donner, a six-time event champion and current holder of the Time Attack 2 Production Class record.

A “Pikes Peak” themed livery, penned by Acura executive creative director Dave Marek, will cover the Thermal Orange Pearl NSX Pace Car as well as the five Acura race entries.