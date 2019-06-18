Flagship for future technology: MINI Electric ‘muscle car’ is ready for take-off

The recent testing programme for the first purely electrically powered MINI was unconventional: on a foray to Frankfurt airport, a close-to-series prototype of the new model demonstrated just what electromobility in the style of MINI is capable of setting in motion.

The MINI Cooper SE slipped straight into the role of an aircraft tug, setting off to the loading point towing a Boeing 777F freight aircraft with an unladen weight of some 150 tons.

The unusual hook-up was filmed in a video clip. Created collaboratively by the BMW Group and Lufthansa Cargo, the 45-second commercial shows the MINI Cooper SE as a ‘muscle car’ pulling the significantly larger and heavier transport aircraft across the airfield. The clip marks the start of a number of social media videos portraying the MINI Cooper SE in an exciting and entertaining manner.

The MINI Cooper SE will go into serial production at the British plant in Oxford as of November 2019. It is based on the MINI 3 door and combines locally emissions-free driving with the brand’s characteristic go-kart feeling, premium quality and expressive design. As such, the MINI Electric offers a new type of sustainable mobility defined by driving fun and individuality.

After the BMW i3, the MINI Cooper SE is the second purely electrically powered model within the company’s premium automobile portfolio.