Michelin, GM take the air out of passenger vehicle tires

Michelin and General Motors (GM) have unveiled a new generation of airless wheel technology, the Michelin Uptis Prototype (or “Unique Puncture-proof Tire System”).

GM intends to develop this airless wheel assembly with Michelin and aims to introduce it on passenger vehicles as early as 2024.

Later this year, GM will initiate real-world testing and validation of the Uptis Prototype on a Michigan test fleet of Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

Airless technology makes the Uptis Prototype eliminate flats and blowouts. This means Uptis offers significant potential for reducing the use of raw materials and waste, contributing to GM’s vision for a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion as it:

Reduces the number of punctured or damaged tires that are scrapped before reaching the end of their life cycle

Reduces the use of raw materials, energy for production and emissions linked to the manufacture of spare tires and replacement tires that are no longer required

Lasts longer by eliminating irregular wear and tear caused by over- or under-inflation

Reduces dangers related to flats and blowouts

