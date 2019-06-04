Volkswagen ID.R sets new electric record at the Nürburgring

Volkswagen has achieved a milestone in electro-mobility with its ID.R., powered by two electric motors, which lapped Germany’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:05.336 minutes—faster than any electric vehicle before it.

Romain Dumas (F) beat the previous record set by Peter Dumbreck (GB, NIO EP9) in 2017 by 40.564 seconds.

With an average speed of 204.96 kilometres per hour, the ID.R underlined the impressive performance capabilities of Volkswagen’s electric drive.

To prepare for the Nürburgring Nordschleife challenge, Volkswagen Motorsport gave the ID.R a complete makeover compared to the record outings on Pikes Peak and in Goodwood in just five months.

A 500 kW (680 PS) emission-free race car, the I.D.R is the racing flagship of the future fully electric ID product family from Volkswagen.