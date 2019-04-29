Vancouver ABFM celebrates a different kind of Horsepower

A few weeks before the Vancouver ABFM, British cars will celebrate Horsepower of a different kind, when vintage cars will join thousands at Hasting Race Track to celebrate the track’s 130th anniversary on Saturday May 4. Those joining the festivities can enjoy a live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby, awesome entertainment, giveaways, food trucks, and more.

Come on out and celebrate in your best Kentucky Derby outfit and see a small selection of some of the cars that will be seen at the 2019 Vancouver ABFM Show, to be held on the Saturday of the May long weekend (Sat. May 18, 2019) at VanDusen Garden.