Aston Martin and Sotheby partner for one-make sale at 2019 Monterey Car Week

Aston Martin is eagerly anticipating the 2019 inaugural one-make sale at the world-famous Monterey Car Week in August, which stems from the brand’s new partnership with RM Sotheby’s.

The world’s largest auction house for investment-quality automobiles is preparing for its Evening of Aston Martin sale on August 15, 2019, with initial entries for sale led by a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 offered from 40 years of single private ownership.

Extending the record-setting Monterey sale to three days for 2019, RM Sotheby’s will present the dedicated, single-marque auction at the Monterey Conference Center, featuring more than 30 of the world’s most sought-after road-going and track-ready Aston Martin sports cars from across the marque’s illustrious 106-year history.

Hand-built at the Aston Martin factory in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, the very early 1964 DB5 consigned for the auction is a factory left-hand-drive example, chassis no. DB5/1305/L.

Just the fifth DB5 ever produced and sold new through British Motor Car Distributors in San Francisco to the Washington Fruit & Produce Corporation, the iconic sports car was purchased by the consignor in 1981 off the street in Sausalito, California, and has remained in his private ownership ever since.

