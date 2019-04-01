Jaguar I-PACE voted 2019 European Car of the Year

Jaguar’s all-electric I-PACE has been voted ‘Car of the Year’ at the European Car of the Year Awards 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won the coveted prize.

The European Car of the Year jury comprises 60 motoring journalists from 23 countries and the award recognizes technical innovation, design, performance, efficiency and value for money.

“For our first electric vehicle to also be the first Jaguar to win European Car of the Year gives us a huge sense of pride,” said Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover. “I-PACE was designed and engineered in the UK from a clean sheet of paper. It is the most technologically advanced battery electric vehicle. It’s a true game-changer. Winning European Car of the Year is an honour and real recognition of what our world-class team has delivered.”

Designed and developed in the UK, the Jaguar I-PACE has had more than 8,000 customer deliveries to date – 75 per cent of them in Europe.

The I-PACE is engineered to take full advantage of its electric powertrain and bespoke aluminium architecture, offering sports car performance and SUV practicality.

Charging is made easy for customers using the Jaguar public charging service, accessed via a dedicated app or using an RFID (radio-frequency identification) key.

The I-PACE has received 55 awards worldwide since it was revealed a year ago, including German, Norwegian and UK Car of the Year, BBC TopGear magazine EV of the Year, China Green Car of the Year, and Autobest’s ECOBEST Award.