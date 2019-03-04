Porsche Macan will be electric in next generation version

Porsche has announced that its next generation Porsche Macan will be fully electric. Production will begin early in the next decade and will take place in Leipzig, Germany at the same facility as the current Macan.

The development represents an expansion in electromobility for Porsche.

The Taycan – the first purely electrically driven sports car from Porsche – will launch at the end of 2019, followed shortly by its derivative, the Taycan Cross Turismo.

“Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly; not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character,” said Oliver Blume, chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG. “By 2022 we will be investing more than six-billion euros in electric mobility and by 2025 50 per cent of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electric drive system. Nevertheless, over the next 10 years we will focus on a drive mix consisting of even further optimized petrol engines, plug-in hybrid models, and purely electrically operated sports cars. Our aim is to take a pioneering role in technology, and for this reason we will continue to consistently align the company with the mobility of the future.”

The decision to manufacture the next generation of the Macan at the company’s Leipzig site creates the opportunity to produce fully electric vehicles on the existing production line. Like the Taycan, this compact SUV features 800-volt technology.

Highlighting the future viability of the Leipzig site and enhancing its flexibility and efficiency even further, this model will be based on the PPE architecture (Premium Platform Electric) developed in collaboration with Audi AG.