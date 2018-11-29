Subaru’s first hybrid: 2020 Crosstrek

Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle based on the 2020 Crosstrek will be arriving at dealers near the end of 2019.

The new plug-in hybrid will possess all the capability of the traditional Subaru Crosstrek with increased fuel efficiency, thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It can be driven as a conventional hybrid vehicle, using both electric and gas power to eliminate range anxiety, or driven on pure electric power for efficient local commuting.

“Our dealers and customers have asked for a vehicle like this and we listened,” said SCI president, chairman and CEO Yasushi Enami. “We’re excited to expand our well-rounded lineup with an alternative powertrain vehicle that offers the benefits of electrification without the hassle of range anxiety.”

The Crosstrek-based plug-in hybrid is an advanced, eco-friendly version of the versatile compact SUV that packs the capability of a Subaru SUV in a city-sized package.

The vehicle features the new Subaru StarDrive Technology that uniquely integrates electric motors, a 2.0-liter direct-injection Subaru Boxe

r

engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and a new Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission).

Subaru StarDrive Technology employs two electric motors. One motor functions as an engine starter. Conversely, it can be powered by the engine to function as a generator for the hybrid battery. The second motor powers the vehicle for hybrid and electric driving modes. It also charges the hybrid battery during regenerative braking.

The Crosstrek Hybrid is capable of speeds up to 65 mph when in full electric mode and is a full second faster from 0 to 60 mph than the standard Crosstrek. The new powertrain not only yields quicker acceleration, but up to 90 MPGe with a total range of 480 miles.

Like the gas-powered Crosstrek, the plug-in hybrid version is built around the Subaru Global Platform that was designed to accommodate hybrid and electric powertrains.