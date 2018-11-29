Volvo S60 named 2019 North American Car of the Year finalist

The all-new Volvo S60 compact luxury sedan is a 2019 North American Car of the Year finalist.

The S60 is the first Volvo car manufactured in the U.S. and the second model to be available through the company’s new subscription offer, Care by Volvo. Care by Volvo makes getting into a new Volvo as easy as getting a cell phone.

The S60 shares the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the award-winning XC60 and 90-Series cars. It features a luxurious interior, increased levels of space, advanced connectivity, plus Volvo Cars’ latest driver support systems and other safety technology.

The winner of the 2019 North American Car of the Year will be announced at Automobili-D/North American International Auto Show, Monday, January 14, 2019.