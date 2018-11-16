2019 Mazda CX-5 debuts signature model and turbo engine

Mazda has unveiled its 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature top-tier trim level, which includes a turbocharged SKYACTIV-2.5T engine and new G-Vectoring Control Plus.

As Mazda’s best-selling vehicle, with more than two-million units sold worldwide, the compact crossover takes its next step with this new CX-5 Signature model, which incorporates premium materials, such as Cocoa Brown Nappa leather and Abachi wood trim, that are chosen with the closest attention to detail.

Other features in the 2019 CX-5 that support comfort, convenience and safety include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reconfigurable 7.0-TFT gauge display, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, BOSE 10-speaker premium sound system, windshield-projected Active Driving Display head-up unit, power folding exterior mirrors and a frameless rear-view mirror with auto-dimming and Homelink wireless control system, amongst others.

The powertrain lineup adopts the SKYACTIV-2.5T direct-injection turbocharged gasoline engine that is also found in the Mazda CX-9 three-row crossover and Mazda6 sedan. This engine’s strong torque helps provide a smooth ride with an effortless feeling of acceleration to create a refined and exhilarating driving experience.

Additionally, refinements to the suspension system and addition of G-Vectoring Control Plus technology further embodies Mazda’s Jinba Ittai—“horse and rider as one”—engineering philosophy in the 2019 CX-5.

More information regarding pricing and specifications for the 2019 Mazda CX-5 will be available later.