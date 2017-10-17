Most powerful Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, a plug-in hybrid with 680 horsepower

Porsche is expanding its hybrid range by adding a plug-in hybrid to the Panamera Sport Turismo model line.

Combining the 4.0-litre V8 engine from the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with an electric motor, the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo delivers a total output of 680 horsepower and 626 lb.-ft. of torque, making it one of the most powerful production vehicles Porsche has ever made.

But it is not just power that makes the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo unique in its segment. Its concept, including a large tailgate, low loading edge, increased luggage compartment volume and seating for five means that the new flagship of the model line offers a high degree of everyday practicality.

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo utilizes a boost strategy derived from the 918 Spyder and combines a 136-horsepower electric motor with a 550-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine. Total output of the combined systems is 680 horsepower and 626 lb.-ft. of torque.

The electric motor is powered via a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh. The high-voltage battery takes 12 hours to fully charge via a common 120 V, 10-amp connection. If the optional 7.2 kW on-board charger is utilized instead of the standard 3.6 kW unit, the charging time decreases to less than three hours with a 240 V, 40-amp connection. Charging can also be initiated using a timer via Porsche Communication Management (PCM) or the Porsche Connect app (for smartphones and Apple Watch).

Unique design, adaptive roof spoiler and seating for five

The Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo offers features that include a digitalized Porsche Advanced Cockpit, ground-breaking assistance system options such as Porsche InnoDrive including adaptive cruise control and optional rear-axle steering.

At the top of the vehicle, the roof extends into an adaptive spoiler. The angle of the roof spoiler is set in three stages depending on the driving situation and selected vehicle settings, and can generate an additional downforce on the rear axle. In normal driving, the aerodynamic guide element—a central system component of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) – stays in its retracted position with an angle of minus seven degrees, which reduces drag and thus optimizes fuel consumption.

At track speeds, the roof spoiler automatically moves to the performance position with an angle of plus one degree, thereby increasing driving stability and lateral dynamics. When in the Sport and Sport Plus driving modes, the roof spoiler automatically moves to the performance position at speeds more than 55 miles per hour.

The top-of-the-line model offers all the advantages of the new Sport Turismo range resulting from its unique design. The raised roof line of the Sport Turismo allows for easy entry and exit at the rear of the vehicle and offers excellent head room.

Availability, expected arrival, and pricing

The 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is available to order now and is expected to reach North American dealers in spring of 2018. The base MSRP is $188,400, not including a $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee.